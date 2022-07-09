article

A pharmacist, a pharmacy owner, and a drug dealer all from the Houston area were sentenced for selling prescription opioids - among other drugs, and laundering the money.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hassan Barnes, 56, a pharmacist formerly from Missouri City was sentenced Friday for "unlawfully dispensing opioids and other controlled substances."

RELATED STORIES TO THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

He, along with Clint Carr, 33, a pharmacy owner from Cypress, and Frasiel Hughey, 60, a supplier-level drug dealer from Houston, as well as four unnamed co-conspirators reportedly worked together to distribute more than 1.5 million dosage units of controlled substances, including 1.1 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills in a span of 18 months.

Court documents state a jury convicted Carr in March for drug and money laundering conspiracies. This came after evidence showed he owned three pharmacies with Barnes as the pharmacist-in-charge. His pharmacies brought in more than 5.5 million from the sale of controlled substances, with the cash proceeds structured to avoid reporting them.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

However, evidence during his trial showed Carr used the drug proceeds to "finance a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of luxury watches and the down payment on a $100,000 Ford pickup truck."

Barnes pleaded guilty in January to distributing and dispensing the drugs, while Hughley pleaded guilty in March to similar offenses including "conspiracy to distribute."

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

A judge sentenced Barnes to 24 months in prison, while Carr and Hughley were sentenced to 20 years on June 24. Additionally, Carr was ordered to forfeit more than $700,000 for using his pharmacy as a front.

Four other co-conspirators pleaded guilty in connection with this case, two of whom are waiting for their sentence.