3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers after suspected drunk driver crashes in west Houston

article

Officials say three people were hospitalized, including two police officers after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a patrol car in west Houston.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Gulfton and Westward. Preliminary information is that an unidentified man was driving a sedan in the opposite lane and crashed into a Houston PD officer's patrol car.

The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway before crashing into a fence near Benavides Elementary School.

A sergeant on the scene said two officers were taken to nearby hospitals and the driver is believed to be intoxicated. It does not seem that anyone suffered life-threatening injuries.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES

At last check, investigators were working with the Harris County District Attorney's Office to find out what charges the driver will face.