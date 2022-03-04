Three generations of cowboys together at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Three generations of cowboys are all at the Houston rodeo together, one of them competing for the bare-back riding title.

Rodeo staff said this is the first time they’ve had three generations under one roof at the same time.

Rocker Steiner is a bareback riding cowboy; who comes from a long line of rodeo competitors and world champions, like his grandfather, a former world champion bull rider.

"We’ve just always been a rodeo family, my grandad was into wild west shows and rodeos," his Grandfather, Bobby Steiner said.

Rocker’s grandmother was a former barrel racer, then there’s his father, Sid Steiner, who won Steer Wrestling World Champion back in 2002.

"We’re just proud parents. We’re like any other parents that watch their kids work hard and have success at whatever they want to do," Sid said.

His mother had her day in the rodeo spotlight as well, even Rocker’s sister participates in rodeo events.

However, Rocker’s family says no one has ever been pushed to keep the rodeo tradition going; it just happens naturally.

"The rodeo’s just been in our family so long, no one has expectations." Bobby said.

We asked Rocker coming from a long-generation of rodeo champions if he ever feels the pressure.

"My family history puts no pressure on me. I’m pushing myself and the only person who puts pressure on me is me," he said.

He has this message for any young boys out there who have dreams and aspirations of being in a rodeo.

"Don’t quit, if you can try your hardest every time you’ll be great," Rocker said.