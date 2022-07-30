3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home

article

Officials said an alligator was found at the front door of a Lake Houston home Friday night.

RELATED: 8-foot 'unwanted guest' found in Humble

Details were limited, but deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to a home in the 7700 block of London Tower Lane for calls of an alligator at the front door.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

Investigators did not disclose what the 3-foot alligator was wanting, but responding officers captured it and set the alligator loose, back into the wild.

RELATED: Alligator avoids charges, suspect arrested following car chase in Michigan

We're told no one was injured, and the alligator was safe.