Expand / Collapse search

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Shenandoah

By
Published 
Shenandoah
FOX 26 Houston

3 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Shenandoah

The Shenandoah Police Department says three suspects have been charged with felony theft after stolen catalytic converters were found in the trunk of their car.

HOUSTON - Three theft suspects were arrested after five catalytic converters were found in the trunk of their car, Shenandoah police say.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, officers made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle pulling out of a hotel parking lot.

MORE: Catalytic converter thefts up 150% over last year in Pasadena

Police say the investigation resulted in the discovery of the catalytic converters, two of which had just been stolen. 

Officers also found battery-powered saws and saw blades, authorities say.

The three occupants of the car were arrested. They have been charged with felony theft.