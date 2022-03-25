3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Shenandoah

Three theft suspects were arrested after five catalytic converters were found in the trunk of their car, Shenandoah police say.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, officers made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle pulling out of a hotel parking lot.

MORE: Catalytic converter thefts up 150% over last year in Pasadena

Police say the investigation resulted in the discovery of the catalytic converters, two of which had just been stolen.

Officers also found battery-powered saws and saw blades, authorities say.

The three occupants of the car were arrested. They have been charged with felony theft.