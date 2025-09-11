The Brief Sugar Land first responders honored the thousands killed on Sept. 11th, 2001 by climbing up several flights of stairs at Constellation Field. They climbed a total of 2,200 steps which is the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Members of the public were allowed to take part an hour after the first responders began the climb.



Hundreds of Houstonians gathered Thursday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The Space Cowboys lent their stadium to the first responders of Sugar Land and other partners to host the 2nd annual ‘Stair Climb.'

The event was open to the public, and allowed all participating to receive a free ticket of their choice to a Space Cowboys game from September 16–18.

Local perspective:

After 20 years of living in the Bayou City, Ruthie Rojas still remains a native New Yorker at heart. Her dad, now 71, worked for the New York Police Department for over 30 years.

"I have a lot of appreciation for police officers. I know they get a bad rap, but my dad was one of the good ones," Rojas said. "And just to see that people still remember and don’t forget."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The first responders at the scene included forces from the Sugar Land Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services.

"It’s heavy, it’s intense, and it’s nothing like what the men and women who climbed on Sept. 11," Sugar Land Fire Chief Mark Campise said. "But it’s a tribute to them, and it helps us remember we’re carrying their spirit with us."

Many members of the public gathered after the first responders took off, to aid in commemorating the event.

"Just to see them here, going through these stairs, sweating just like the police officers and firefighters who did it shows the support that we have in our area," Sugar Land Police Department Lt. Marty Morales said.