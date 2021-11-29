28-year-old mother of 5 murdered last week spoke to FOX in 2020 about being sexually attacked by law officer

"Who do you call? Who do you call and tell," said Shaterica Anderson during an interview with FOX 26 on July 22, 2020.

It took a lot of courage for Anderson to do that interview last year. She wanted everyone to know what Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Reed allegedly did to her. He’s now charged with sexual assault and fired from the sheriff's office.

"I’m shocked. I’m pushing his hand off, I finally get my phone back. At this time his hand is still sexually assaulting me," Anderson said during the 2020 interview. "I believe there was satisfaction on him to know a child was watching."

"We will never know how she impacted other women’s lives to give them the strength to go forward and say I’m going to go ahead and speak my truth and say what happened to me," said civil rights attorney U.A. Lewis.

Now, Anderson’s family is planning her funeral.

BACKGROUND: Man charged in deadly shooting of common-law wife while 5 kids at home

Police say her 48-year-old husband, Johnny Ray Landry, shot and killed her last Monday while her five children slept.

"Jeremy if I die, I just want you to know Johnny killed me and that’s what she told me," said Anderson’s brother Jeremy Narcisse. "You don’t know what to say when someone tells you that."

The only child, who knows what happened to their mother is the oldest, a 9-year-old girl.

She witnessed the sexual assault two years ago. Family members say Landry called her to tell her what he had done.

"The rest of the children, her brothers, they don’t know," said Narcisse. "They continue to ask for her, where is mom? Why isn’t mom here."

Landry remains on the run.

"We should all be concerned," Lewis said. "If you can kill the mother of your children who's pregnant, what would you do to the rest of us?"