25-year-old man found shot to death in vacant lot

article

Houston police are investigating the shooting of a 25-year-old man who was found dead in a vacant lot.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Saint Charles Street around 12:45 a.m. April 14.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found lying in the vacant lot next to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

At this time, there is no known witness or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-2220-TIPS.