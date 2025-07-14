238 new immigration, border security cases filed in Texas in one week

The Brief On Friday, it was announced 238 new cases have been filed in connection to immigration and border security between July 3 and July 10 by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Of the new cases, one man from Rio Grande City was sentenced to two years for unlawfully transporting an undocumented migrant. Out of the cases, 106 individuals face charges for illegally reentering the United States.



U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced 238 new cases have been filed in connection to immigration and border security between July 3 and July 10.

New immigration cases filed

By the numbers:

Out of the newly filed cases:

106 individuals face charges for illegally reentering the United States, many of whom have prior felony convictions related to drugs, violence, or previous immigration violations.

116 individuals are charged with unlawfully entering the country.

Six cases involve allegations of human smuggling.

The remaining cases include other immigration-related offenses.

Arrests made

What we know:

Several defendants charged during this period have histories of repeated violations and prior criminal conduct.

Charlie Ruben Ortiz-Lopez and Mauricio Rivera-Medina, both Mexican nationals, are charged with illegal reentry. Court records state both have prior convictions for the same offense. Rivera-Medina was removed from the U.S. in June 2025, but was allegedly found again in the state afterwards.

Jose Eduardo Escobar-Reyes, a Honduran national, was allegedly found unlawfully present near Roma, Texas. He had been removed as recently as March 12 and has a previous conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

If convicted, Ortiz-Lopez, Rivera-Medina, and Escobar-Reyes each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Sentencing in new cases

In a separate case, Jason Al Venecia of Rio Grande City was sentenced to 24 months in prison for transporting an undocumented migrant. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that Al Venecia took his girlfriend and her minor daughter with him to help smuggle an undocumented individual through the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

While out on bond awaiting sentencing, Al Venecia was reportedly involved in another smuggling attempt this time helping his girlfriend smuggle migrants. She has since pleaded guilty in a separate case filed in the McAllen Division.