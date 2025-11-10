23-year-old suspected gang member charged with murder that shouldn't have happened

Harris County's criminal justice system gave Gabriel Menefee break after break. That may have cost 25-year-old Jaylon Ward his life.

He's only 23 and Menefee already has eight mugshots.

Breaking Bond: Suspected gang member accused of murder

What they're saying:

"Every single offense Gabriel Menefee was involved with, there's one common denominator, a gun," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The backstory:

In March 2020, Menefee is charged with robbery and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He's released on a PR bond.

A year later, Menefee is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on a $20,000 bond.

In October 2022, Menefee is sentenced to four years' probation. According to court documents, Menefee violated his conditions of probation.

Then in October 2024, Menefee is charged with aggravated assault.

"Gabriel Menefee is an active member in a gang called 'Play No Games,'" said Kahan. "He and another of his gang members were shooting into a crowd at a park."

Court documents stated people were in fear for their lives. He's not arrested for that aggravated assault charge in 2024.

Menefee goes on the run and his is probation revoked.

On November 2, police say Menefee shot and killed 25-year-old Jaylon Ward during an argument inside a hotel room at 2451 Hayes Road.

If Menefee's probation had been revoked due to all the violations, Jaylon Ward would still be alive.

Jaylon's mother says he operated a dog kennel business and was known for helping people.