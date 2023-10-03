The Houston Humane Society has stepped in to rescue 22 dogs after their owner was discovered dead inside a home in Harris County. Law enforcement officials made the distressing discovery during a welfare check on Wednesday, September 27.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The animals were found in conditions far from ideal.

During the welfare check, officers found the 22 dogs in varying states of distress, with some suffering from flea infestations, old wounds, overgrown nails, and bacterial skin infections.

Image 1 of 22 ▼

Houston SPCA rescues 60 dogs from Manvel home, were found in their own urine, feces

The unfortunate situation led authorities to suspect that the owner had been deceased for approximately two weeks, based on the overwhelming odor of decay described as "unbearable" by responders.

In response to the dire circumstances, the animals were immediately removed from the home and transported to the Houston Humane Society. At the animal shelter, they received prompt and attentive care from the organization's medical staff, who provided round-the-clock treatment and care to help them recover from their injuries.

Once fully healed, all 22 dogs will be made available for adoption.

Dog stuck, buried under Houston area shed for full day rescued by firefighters