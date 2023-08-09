Dog stuck, buried under Houston area shed for full day rescued by firefighters

Firefighters outside of Houston rescued a dog Tuesday afternoon that family members believe was stuck and buried underneath a shed for one full day.

"You could tell on the family members’ faces they were really concerned about this dog," said Lt. Bryan Bailey from the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The dog is a 5-year-old named Poe. Poe’s owners believe their dog dug a hole underneath a chicken coop and slid below a lifted shed behind their home. Then, they think the dirt shifted and the dog became stuck underneath the shed.

"[He was stuck] probably a day," said Justin Solis. "Which is terrible and scary. I didn’t even know. I thought he ran away."

After one full day, the Solis family heard whimpering in their backyard. After realizing Poe was stuck under their shed, they called the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

"Stuff like this doesn’t happen quite that often," said Lt. Bailey.

For about one hour in 100-degree heat, Cy-Fair firefighters dug a hole through the floor of the raised shed and into the dirt below.

"Everybody was actively working, getting tools, digging, and moving dirt," said Lt. Bailey.

Cellphone video shows firefighters eventually finding the 5-year-old pup and pulling him to safety. Miraculously, the dog didn’t need any veterinary treatment.

"The dog was relieved to be in the owner’s arms," said Lt. Bailey. "She cradled it just like it was her baby."

Poe is now smiling again happy to be back with his owners.

"God bless them because I wouldn’t know what to do if no one saved my dog," said Maris Solis.