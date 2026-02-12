2 suspects arrested, 2 wanted for deadly drive-by shooting outside Bugs Bar

The Brief Four people are accused of a drive-by shooting that happened in July 2025 outside a southeast Houston bar. Anyone with information can contact HPD or Crime Stoppers. The shooting killed the bar owner, a popular Houston barber, and one other person. Fifteen others were injured.



Two suspects are in custody and two are still wanted for a deadly drive-by shooting last summer outside a southeast Houston bar.

Bug Bar shooting updates: Suspects arrested, wanted

What we know:

Houston Police shared an update on Thursday saying four young men are charged with murder for the July 2025 shooting outside Bugs Bar:

Jaquavian Alfred, 18

Joseph Raines, 19

Jessie Alfred, 20

Curvis Lenton, 24

Police say Jessie Alfred was arrested on Tuesday, and Lenton is already in jail for a separate charge.

Jaquavian Alfred and Raines are still wanted.

Jaquavian Alfred (left) and Joseph Raines (right), suspects wanted in June 2025 shooting outside Houston's Bugs Bar (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

Court records confirm Lenton and Jessie Alfred have been charged with capital murder (multi-murder).

Alfred's bond is $1.5 million, and Lenton's is $3 million.

What we don't know:

There is no information about where Joseph Raines and Jaquavian Alfred may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide unit at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Bugs Bar shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on July 13, 2025, outside of Bugs Bar along Dixie Drive near Mykawa Road.

Police say at least one person in a vehicle fired into a crowd of people outside the bar.

Seventeen people were shot in total.

Two of the victims were pronounced deceased: Bar owner and popular Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson, and 21-year-old Destini Butler.

