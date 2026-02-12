2 suspects arrested, 2 wanted for deadly drive-by shooting outside Bugs Bar
HOUSTON - Two suspects are in custody and two are still wanted for a deadly drive-by shooting last summer outside a southeast Houston bar.
Bug Bar shooting updates: Suspects arrested, wanted
What we know:
Houston Police shared an update on Thursday saying four young men are charged with murder for the July 2025 shooting outside Bugs Bar:
- Jaquavian Alfred, 18
- Joseph Raines, 19
- Jessie Alfred, 20
- Curvis Lenton, 24
Police say Jessie Alfred was arrested on Tuesday, and Lenton is already in jail for a separate charge.
Jaquavian Alfred and Raines are still wanted.
Jaquavian Alfred (left) and Joseph Raines (right), suspects wanted in June 2025 shooting outside Houston's Bugs Bar (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
Court records confirm Lenton and Jessie Alfred have been charged with capital murder (multi-murder).
Alfred's bond is $1.5 million, and Lenton's is $3 million.
What we don't know:
There is no information about where Joseph Raines and Jaquavian Alfred may be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the wanted suspects can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide unit at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Bugs Bar shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on July 13, 2025, outside of Bugs Bar along Dixie Drive near Mykawa Road.
Police say at least one person in a vehicle fired into a crowd of people outside the bar.
Seventeen people were shot in total.
Two of the victims were pronounced deceased: Bar owner and popular Houston barber Paul "Junebug" Stevenson, and 21-year-old Destini Butler.
The Source: Houston Police Department, Harris County court documents, and previous FOX 26 reporting.