2024 Tour de Houston will go on as scheduled despite loss of major sponsor

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced that the 2024 Tour de Houston will go on as scheduled, according to a release.

Officials said the Mayor's Office of Special Events announced the cancellation due to the loss of major sponsor.

However, Whitmire said he is committed to finding partners and sponsors to ensure the popular cycling event will go on as planned.

"I was not made aware of the cancellation prior to the announcement. I will work with partners to raise the funds needed for the Tour de Houston to move forward. This is the type of quality of life activity Houstonians enjoy and my administration will support it fully."