2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Trail rides to begin on February 18

We're approaching rodeo season ya'll, and the trail rides are quickly approaching!

11 trail rides with more than 2,000 riders will saddle up and head out across the state beginning on Sunday, February 18.

Traveling more than 1,000 miles combined on horseback and by wagon, the trail rides are the first signs that it's rodeo season in Houston.

They will all make the trek to Memorial Park for an awards ceremony on Friday, February 23 at 5 p.m.

Map of the trail rides (Source: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Check out the full itinerary for all the trail rides by clicking one of the routes below:

Goliad

Northeastern Trail Ride Association

Prairie View Trail Ride Association

Salt Grass Trail Ride

Sam Houston Trail Ride Association

Southwest Trail Riders Association

Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston

Texas Cattlemen's Trail Ride

Texas Independence

The Spanish Trail, Inc.

Valey Lodge Trail Ride Association

If you happen to see the trail riders as you're driving, be sure to give the trail ride plenty of space and use caution in the area.

The official start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for February 27.