2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Trail rides to begin on February 18
HOUSTON - We're approaching rodeo season ya'll, and the trail rides are quickly approaching!
11 trail rides with more than 2,000 riders will saddle up and head out across the state beginning on Sunday, February 18.
SUGGESTED: Rodeo Houston BBQ cook-off 2024: Dates, ticket prices
Traveling more than 1,000 miles combined on horseback and by wagon, the trail rides are the first signs that it's rodeo season in Houston.
They will all make the trek to Memorial Park for an awards ceremony on Friday, February 23 at 5 p.m.
Map of the trail rides (Source: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)
Check out the full itinerary for all the trail rides by clicking one of the routes below:
Northeastern Trail Ride Association
Prairie View Trail Ride Association
Sam Houston Trail Ride Association
Southwest Trail Riders Association
Southwestern Trail Riders of Houston
Valey Lodge Trail Ride Association
If you happen to see the trail riders as you're driving, be sure to give the trail ride plenty of space and use caution in the area.
The official start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for February 27.