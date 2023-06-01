2023 Hurricane season kicks off with Tropical Depression Two in Gulf of Mexico

The 2023 hurricane season is here and it is already a busy one! Hurricane hunters flew into a Tropical Wave, Invest 91-L today in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

They determined that a tropical depression had formed in the NE Gulf of Mexico.

The name is Tropical Depression Two with maximum sustained winds of around 35 mph. You may be wondering why we are already calling this Tropical Depression "Two".

Back in January, a storm in the Atlantic became subtropical and the National Hurricane Center determined that it was actually the first tropical system of the season. Tropical Depression Two is forecast to track south and make it pretty close to Cuba by this weekend.

But it could briefly strengthen to Tropical Storm Arlene tonight or tomorrow.

Florida may not get a direct impact but will still feel the effects in the form of heavy rain that could lead to flooding, gusty winds and the threat for rip currents.

Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of south Florida where some spots could pick up close to 6" of rain. The good news is that Tropical Depression Two is not expected to have any major impacts on weather here in Texas. Overall, a near average hurricane season is predicted by NOAA AND Colorado State University.

However, CSU updated their forecast earlier today to increase the number of tropical systems expected. They are now calling for 15 named storms, seven hurricanes and two major hurricanes. The previous forecast from April 13 called for 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

The numbers were initially a little lower because of the switch from a La Nina pattern in the Pacific to El Nino which usually favors less Atlantic activity. But waters in much of the tropical Atlantic remain very warm and that is favorable for the formation of hurricanes. That is the reason for the forecast increase in tropical activity.

Hurricane season runs through November 30 with the busiest months typically in August and September. Make sure you are prepared!