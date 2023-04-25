article

If you've lived in Houston long enough, you're aware of how much the city has been plagued by hurricanes.

That's why the National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston's Hurricane Awareness Tour will be making a highly-anticipated comeback with its free event just in time for Hurricane Season.

On Monday, May 1, guests are invited to Ellington Airport near Hangar G on Blume Ave. in South Houston. The free event looks to raise awareness of tropical cyclone impacts and the danger of getting caught without a personal hurricane plan, which is why this year's tour is said to be kicking off in Houston.

Additionally, it gives Houstonians an opportunity to learn about weather safety and preparedness, meet with hurricane forecasters, and tour Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The annual event was placed on a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to be bigger and better than ever. Did we mention it was free?

Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority will also be there covering the event, so you might get a chance to meet your favorite meteorologists.

Hurricane Awareness Tour will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. but the gates will be closed at 3 p.m.

The Primary Parking Location for the event will be in front of the TSU Flight Offices as seen in the image below. Organizers said there will be signs directing guests where to go as they get near.

Parking map (Photo courtesy of National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston)

Route from I-45 Northbound

Directions from I-45 North (Photo courtesy of National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston)

Route from I-45 Southbound

Directions from I-45 South (Photo courtesy of National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston)



