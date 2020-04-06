2020 Houston Open moved to November 2-8 weekend

article

The 2020 Houston Open has been moved to the week of Nov. 2-8, Astros Golf Foundation President Giles Kibbe announced earlier this week.

Originally, the Houston Open was set to be the following, which starts Nov. 9.

The move was made to accommodate the rescheduling of the 2020 Masters, which will now be Nov. 9-15.

“Augusta National and the PGA TOUR requested that we move our dates so that the Masters can be played at the most optimal time in the fall for that event, and we were happy to accommodate,” Kibbe said. “This is a win-win for both tournaments. The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior. We anticipate having one of the strongest fields that the Houston Open has ever seen, making the inaugural year at Memorial Park a truly memorable experience for fans.

“That being said, we emphasize that this is all incumbent upon the direction of the CDC and local health officials. We understand that our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of all.”

In 2019, the Astros Golf Foundation took over control of the Houston Open, hosting the tournament for the first time at the Golf Club of Houston in October.

In 2020, the tournament will be moved to its permanent home, Memorial Park Golf Course.

“We’re extremely pleased with renovations to the Memorial Park Golf Course,” Kibbe said. “It is a top-level course that the players and fans will enjoy."

The Memorial Park Golf Course clubhouse under construction.

In addition to improvements and enhancements to the golf course, the clubhouse is being painted and the construction of the First Tee and STEM education center for youth is scheduled to be completed this fall.

