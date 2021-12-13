20-year-old charged in deadly shooting of construction worker in Houston

article

A 20-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 76-year-old man who was sitting in a parking lot waiting for work to start, Houston police say.

Jovanny Villegas is charged with capital murder. He is accused in the death of Mutalib Karim.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Telephone Road.

Police say two men were sitting in the parking lot of a convenience store as they waited to start some construction work. That’s when, police say, a suspect approached and demanded money.

The suspect allegedly then fired shots into the vehicle, striking both of the men.

Karim died at the scene. The other man, 44, was taken to the hospital.

According to HPD, further investigation and evidence from the scene identified Villegas as the suspect in the case.

Police say Villegas was detained and admitted to investigators his involvement in the incident.

