Possible bird strikes may be to blame after two flights took off from Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Airport System, the flights in question were United Flight 2086, which was on the way to Las Vegas, and United Flight 847, which was headed to Santiago, Chile.

Officials said an alert 2 was issued, and both flights safely returned due to the possible bird strikes.

The alert 2 was later cleared after both planes were checked out by fire crews.