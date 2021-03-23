2 taken to hospital in critical condition after Pasadena shooting

article

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Pasadena early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of Scott Street.

Police say a female, believed to be in her late teens, was shot in the chest. A male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was shot in the abdomen.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects were possibly in a black four-door sedan that fled westbound on Scott Street.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

