2 Suspects barge into Houston cell phone store with guns, steal phones, cash

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help identifying the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a Houston cell phone store.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday, January 16, just after 8:15 p.m., on the 1500 block of Little York.

Officials said two unknown males entered the cell phone store, ran up to the employee while armed with guns, and forced her to the back office.

Police said the suspect removed several cell phones from the back office, along with cash from the cash drawer.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white Jeep Renegade.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie and black mask. The second suspect was also described as a Black male, wearing a light colored hoodie and a white mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.