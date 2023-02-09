Galveston boat captain accused of 3 counts of abuse of corpse, failed to spread ashes at sea

article

A Galveston boat captain is facing charges of abuse of a corpse after failing to spread a person's ashes at sea.

According to court documents, Cody Kenney, was the captain of two fishing vessels, "Island Girl" of Aqua Safari Charters and "Hootie Who" of Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters.

Court document stated that Kenney was the only primary captain until September 16, 2022, when Kenney abruptly resigned as captain for both vessels.

Court documents stated one of the boat owners said that the spreading of ashes at sea ceremonies are a common request of their fishing charters. Approximately 95 to 98 percent of the ceremonies are accompanied by family and friends of the deceased. The other unaccompanied ceremonies were done by Kenney, typically during a chartered fishing trip if the fishing group didn't object.

On Oct. 13, 2022, the owner of one of the boats received a telephone call from Integrity Funeral Care about the cremated remains of Carl Vann Myers being discovered in the garage of a Jamaica Beach Home, court documents said.

Aqua Safari Charters had been hired to spread the remains and Kenney signed for the remains on January 26, 2022.

However, court documents revealed that the remains of Carl Myers were ultimately found in the garage of Donald Gideon, a former deckhand to Kenney.

Then less than a week later, according to court documents, the owner of the boat contacted authorities stating that he located the remains of two more individuals. He discovered the remains of Nancy Lee Aven on "Island GIrl" while cleaning up on the vessel. The owner said he had released the remains into the care, custody, and control of Kenney around June 28, 2022, for Kenney to spread the ashes at sea.

After his initial discovery, the owner of the boat went to the "Hootie Who" to check for any other possible remains and discovered the remains of Charles Lynn Taylor, court documents said. The boat owner stated he passed the remains to Kenney sometime in late 2021 or early 2022 for Kenney to spread the ashes at sea.

As a result, Galveston County Assistant Criminal District Attorney K. Willis was briefed on the investigation and recommended charging Cody Kenney with three counts of abuse of corpse.

Kenney is expected back in a courtroom in March.