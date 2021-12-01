2 shot in SW Houston, one victim in critical condition

article

Houston police say two people were shot in southwest Houston on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m.

Police said they received multiple calls for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived in the 2000 block of South Bartell Drive, units arrived and found the two people shot.

Upon further investigation and review of video surveillance, police said two groups of people in two separate cars began arguing in the intersection.

It's unclear at this time what they were arguing about, police said. However, at least three people in the two different groups pulled weapons and began exchanging gunfire.

Police said one of the victims was shot ‘pretty severely’ at the scene at least one time. That victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and is undergoing surgery. The other victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and had minor injuries.

Authorities were unable to provide any information on the vehicles that were involved as they are continuing to review video surveillance.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.