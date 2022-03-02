2 shot by police driving stolen car in Humble, officials say

Authorities say two people were shot by police allegedly driving a stolen car in Humble Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of FM 1960 Bypass Rd. W, where an officer approached a car, reported stolen with two unidentified suspects inside. We're told a confrontation occurred between the three and at some point, the officer fired shots at the suspects, hitting both of them.

It's unclear what the confrontation was, or what exactly ensued before the shooting, but it's speculated that the suspects fired first.

The officer was not injured, but officials are investigating what led up to the incident.