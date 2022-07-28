2 Richmond residents charged after 1,000 tablets of fentanyl, more found in home

article

Two Richmond residents have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their home on Monday.

Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero were taken into custody after Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at their home in the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way near Mission Bend.

FBCSO says the Task Force found 1,000 tablets of fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Potlow, 24, was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including the Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and two counts of Unlawful Carrying of Weapon.

Aliyah Desiree Romero (Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Romero, 19, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, which is a third-degree felony.

Potlow’s total bond is set at $137,500 and Romero’s bond is set at $2,500. Both of them are currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

"We applaud the Narcotics Task Force for taking these guns and drugs off our Fort Bend streets," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan in a press release. "Every recovery is a success to make our communities a safer place."