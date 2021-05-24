2 officers, 2 other drivers hospitalized after crash on Gulf Freeway

Two Houston police officers and two other drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Gulf Freeway.

This all began when two police officers were responding to a minor crash that occurred on the Gulf Freeway near Park Place just before midnight.

The officers arrived to block off two lanes with their lights on to assist in the accident they were called to.

That is when a white sedan struck the rear of the police vehicle, causing it to rotate into a lane that was not blocked off. It was then struck by a second white sedan.

Both officers and the other two drivers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The officers are in stable condition. As for the two drivers who were transported, their condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear at this point if drugs or alcohol played a role, but authorities say speed was a factor.

Thankfully, the officers only received minor injuries and are expected to be released at some point this morning.

