Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Austin County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County, Wharton County
7
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM CDT until THU 4:25 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:12 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:15 PM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

2 officers, 2 other drivers hospitalized after crash on Gulf Freeway

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

2 Houston officers, 2 others injured in crash

Two Houston police officers are in stable condition and two other drivers are hospitalized in unknown condition after a crash on the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers and two other drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Gulf Freeway.

This all began when two police officers were responding to a minor crash that occurred on the Gulf Freeway near Park Place just before midnight.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The officers arrived to block off two lanes with their lights on to assist in the accident they were called to.

That is when a white sedan struck the rear of the police vehicle, causing it to rotate into a lane that was not blocked off. It was then struck by a second white sedan.

Both officers and the other two drivers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The officers are in stable condition. As for the two drivers who were transported, their condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear at this point if drugs or alcohol played a role, but authorities say speed was a factor.

Thankfully, the officers only received minor injuries and are expected to be released at some point this morning.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP