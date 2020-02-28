$2 million Mega Millions prize won in The Woodlands

There's a lucky winner in The Woodlands!

The anonymous person won a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 31.

The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 4747 Research Forest Drive.

The winning ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (28-31-33-57-62), but not the Mega Ball number (10). The Megaplier number was 2.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

The Texas Lottery has generated more than $30 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $63 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $24.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $128 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.