$2M bond for man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter

A judge has doubled the bond for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter, raising it to $2 million.



Van Brisbon, who is charged with the murder of Lauren Juma, made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Brisbon, 60, did not appear at probable cause court over the weekend, when he was given the original $1 million bond.

Prosecutors confirmed that not only the 16-year-old's autopsy was requested but also a sexual assault test, given the nature of how the teen victim was found.

In court over the weekend, we learned the disturbing details that officers found Lauren with her pants around her knees with a gunshot wound to the head.

Brisbon was allegedly pulling up his pants as he confronted officers.

The judge asked for a rush on the tests and granted the prosecutor's request to set Brisbon's bond at $2 million.

Van Brisbon, 60, is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter Lauren Juma.

It's possible that the findings could lead to Brisbon's charge being upgraded to capital murder.

"With anything, we have to continue and wait for all the evidence to come back," said prosecutor Edward Appelbaum. "We'll follow it and go forward on the charge that we know that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Because we have that ethical duty to the citizens of Harris County to do justice for the decedent and justice for the family."

Brisbon's niece was at Monday's hearing and spoke to FOX 26 afterward, saying she was in disbelief.

"I love my uncle to death. I swear I do, but I would never be able to understand how he did something like this to Lauren," she said growing distraught. "He loved Lauren and Lauren loved the life out of him. How he could take her life? I could never understand it."

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies responded to the scene in the 20400 block of Canton Trace around 1 a.m. Friday, after Lauren's 19-year-old sister called 911.

She told dispatch that Lauren was being held at gunpoint by Brisbon.

The 16-year-old's mother was out of town for work and came rushing home to find her daughter dead, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend of several years.