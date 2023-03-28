The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident that left two men hospitalized in East Harris County.

Investigators are responding to the scene near E. Wallisville Road and Thompson.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was reported that a male hit another male with his vehicle. The sheriff says there may have then been an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One was transported by Life Flight.

The scene remains active, and an investigation is underway.