Two men are behind bars after being arrested over the weekend accused of stealing metal from a cell phone tower.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a cell phone tower located in the 4200 block of FM 1486.

Officials said they received a call to dispatch that their security camera live feed detected two men stealing metal and cameras from the location and fled the scene in a UHaul truck.

Authorities said they converged on the area and located the vehicle with two men inside, matching the descriptions given to dispatch.

Billie Robinson, 58, of Houston, and Edward Schoppe, 43, of Onalaska were arrested and charged with felony theft.

Authorities said Robinson is currently on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for multiple criminal charges, including burglary and criminal mischief.

Schoppe was also on probation out of Rusk County for possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are being held at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.