A man is behind bars following a shooting at an auto shop that claimed the life of a young man last year. Jose Manuel Camacho, 20, has been charged with murder in the 174th State District Court.

Camacho was taken into custody by the HPD South Gessner Crime Suppression Team on Friday, March 22, without any resistance.

The 174th State District Court has charged Jose Manuel Camacho, 20, with murder. (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Christopher Arellano, 21, was fatally shot at 7127 Alder Drive on September 2, 2023. According to reports from the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a local business where they found Arellano suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day. Witnesses at the scene recounted that Arellano had been working on a car when an assailant, described as a Hispanic male around 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants, opened fire and ran away.

.Following a thorough investigation, authorities identified Camacho as the suspect in the case. HPD South Gessner Crime Suppression Team arrested him without incident.