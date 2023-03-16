Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:17 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Brazos County
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Child Abduction Emergency
until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Child Abduction Emergency
until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Coastal Flood Statement
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

2 men accused of breaking into Splashtown Waterpark, seen skateboarding on rides

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men are facing charges after breaking into Splashtown Waterpark on Thursday morning. 

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to the waterpark located in the 21300 block of North Freeway in reference to two male suspects who broke into the business and were skateboarding on the rides. 

SUGGESTED: Homeless man shot while sleeping in vacant building in Houston’s Midtown on Fannin: police

When deputies arrived, deputies took custody of the suspects from park security and identified them as Aaron Pullum, and Kemper Brown, both are 22-years-old. 

Both have been arrested and charged with criminal trespass. 