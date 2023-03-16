2 men accused of breaking into Splashtown Waterpark, seen skateboarding on rides

article

Two men are facing charges after breaking into Splashtown Waterpark on Thursday morning.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to the waterpark located in the 21300 block of North Freeway in reference to two male suspects who broke into the business and were skateboarding on the rides.

SUGGESTED: Homeless man shot while sleeping in vacant building in Houston’s Midtown on Fannin: police

When deputies arrived, deputies took custody of the suspects from park security and identified them as Aaron Pullum, and Kemper Brown, both are 22-years-old.

Both have been arrested and charged with criminal trespass.