2 killed in Grimes County crash on SH 249

Two people were killed in a crash in Grimes County early Saturday morning, officials say.

2 killed in crash

The crash occurred on SH 249 west of Urbanowsky Lane, near Pinebrook, around 12:45 a.m.

According to Texas DPS, a Ford Escape that was traveling westbound failed to drive in a single lane and hit a Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound.

The Escape came to a stop in the westbound lanes and was then struck by a Honda Civic, authorities say.

The driver of the Highlander and the driver of the Escape died at the scene.

One passenger in the Highlander was taken to the hospital with possibly serious injuries, and four other passengers went to the hospital on their own, officials say.

No other passengers were in the other two vehicles.

What's next:

Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the Civic was treated at the scene for minor injuries.