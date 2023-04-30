Authorities say 2 people have died, and 3 others were injured Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash in Sugar Land.

It happened around 4 a.m. when the Sugar Land PD says it received a call of a Tacoma speeding in the opposite direction on Hwy 59. Responding officers said there were two young men in the Tacoma who crashed into a Silverado and died at the scene.

In the Silverado, officials said there was a father with his three children inside, between the ages of 12-15. The father and one of the children were taken to the hospital via Life Flight, but are expected to survive, while another child was taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roads were closed for hours after the crash while authorities worked to investigate and clean up the wreckage.

No additional information, as of this writing, was shared, but an investigation remains underway.