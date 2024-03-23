A Harris County woman has been taken to the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by two kids, officials say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports units arrived in the 17200 block of April Valley Court where they learned a woman in her 50s was stabbed by children, possibly 8 and 12-years-old on Saturday.

According to authorities, the kids left the scene and their whereabouts are unknown.

Gonzalez says the woman is in serious condition at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.