2 Houston middle schools receive bomb threats

article

Two Houston ISD middle schools received bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

HISD reports both Pershing Middle School and Hogg Middle School were put on lockdown following the threats.

CLICK HERE FORE MORE ON HOUSTON ISD

The lockdowns have been lifted at both campuses and students were released at normal times.

Parents and staff of each school were notified of the threats as HISD Police and Houston Police began investigating the threats.

At Pershing, students sheltered in place until the lockdown was lifted and instruction continued.

RELATED: Houston ISD launching 5-year strategic plan this week

At Hogg, students sheltered in place, as officers secured the campus. The lockdown lifted in time for release.

Advertisement

The district says there are no reports of any injuries.