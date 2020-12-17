2 Houston families receive special deliveries in time for Christmas

The holidays just got a lot merrier for two Houston families, who are receiving very special deliveries.

When Gallery Furniture backs up a truckload of furniture to your home and they start unloading that’s a merry day indeed. Even better? All of the goodies are absolutely free for the two amazing families.

"Words can’t express my gratitude. There aren’t enough pens and paper to write how thankful I am," says Lisa Pradia, who is receiving gifts galore for herself and her 17-year-old daughter, Iyanni.



"Gallery Furniture gave us a couch and a chair. They gave us a dining room table and four chairs. They gave us a mattress and box spring."

The mom and daughter lost their home in Hurricane Harvey. Then Lisa lost her job in the pandemic and they were evicted.

"We had no place to go," Pradia explains.

Houston’s Habitat for Humanity stepped in. Now this, a house full of furniture, compliments of Gallery Furniture.

"I can’t even begin to tell you what this day is like for us. It’s amazing. We’re very grateful. We’re so thankful," says Pradia. "We’re just so thankful to Gallery Furniture and to Habitat," smiles her daughter.

The gifts are part of Gallery Furniture’s Christmas Giveaway.

"We’ve been doing this since 1983 and so many families come back 10 or 20 years later saying that was a turning point in their life, so hopefully it’s the start of a new beginning," says Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

The families are nominated by someone else and receiving the furniture is an absolute surprise.

"Oh my goodness, I’m very surprised. Very shocked. Very thankful," Alberta Close, mother of four said while smiling. "She’s just a great person who doesn’t deserve any of the (bad) things she had been going through. So we really, really wanted her to see some brighter days," explains Cashima Frazaer & Erica Albert who nominated Close.

The mom of four often finds food and shelter for others. Now she’s the one receiving.

"It means a lot. It’s a blessing. Thank you so much to Mattress Mack," Close says.

"Every day we thank God that we live in Houston and have these great customers who support us so we can support the community," says Mattress Mack.

"I want everyone to know God is good. He’s always watching and just know that no matter what, prayer works," smiles Pradia and her daughter adds "Merry Christmas to everyone and thank you so much."

Now that she has furniture, Alberta says she will likely host Christmas dinner.