2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group.

This month we’re highlighting two brothers. Brayden is 13, and Russell is 7.

They love video games, sports and fast cars. We brought them to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Katy.

Unfortunately, the boys have grown up without anyone in their corner. For years, Brayden has acted as a parent to his younger brother.

"It’s hard. He should have time to focus on just him. He needs some time to learn how to be a kid," said Arnold Valdez with Depelchin Children’s Center.

Depelchin Children’s Center says parental rights have been terminated, and both boys want to be adopted together.

"I want to be in a better place, have people care for me or care about me," said Brayden.

If you’re not yet a licensed foster home, an orientation and home study can take as little as three months. There is not much cost at all.

"All the training for most agencies is free. The home study for us is free," said Valdez.

The requirements are you must be 21 years old, be in good physical health, pass a criminal background check and be able to financially provide for a child.

Russell says the best thing about his brother is he gives good hugs.

To adopt the brothers or any other child, visit depelchin.org/findingfamilies