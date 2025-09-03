2 Galveston police officer nearly drown during swift water training exercise

The Brief Two Galveston police officers were rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning during a swift water rescue training. One of the officers had to be revived. Both officers are reportedly now in stable condition.



Two Galveston police officers were rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning during a training exercise on Wednesday morning.

Officers rushed to hospital

What we know:

According to Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli, one officer was taken to the hospital in a police vehicle. The other officer was revived at the scene and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The police chief says they are both now in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The officers have not been publicly identified.

Galveston training accident

The backstory:

According to Chief Balli, members of the Galveston Police Department Marine and Dive Team were participating in a swift water rescue training in conjunction with the Houston Fire Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The chief says the training was being held at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston on Wednesday morning.

Chief Balli says some officers were in the fast-moving water as part of a training exercise when someone lost their footing, causing others to lose their footing, too.

Two officers went underwater and were trying to get back up for quite some time, possibly a minute and a half, the chief says. They both ended up inhaling water before they were pulled out.

What they're saying:

"I'm very thankful that the emergency personnel who were on scene participating in the training reacted as quickly as they did to bring both of our officers out of the water and begin life-saving treatment. Galveston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene, and I'm extremely thankful for all those involved," Chief Balli said.