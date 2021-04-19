2 fatally shot, 3 wounded in north Houston

article

Police are investigating in north Houston after two people were fatally shot and three others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is underway at two locations about a block apart.

Around midnight, Houston police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a Whataburger in the 4500 block of the North Freeway. When they arrived, officers found a male and a female with gunshot wounds. They were both transported by ambulance to the hospital.

While at the North Freeway scene, officers were notified that there were other people shot in the 700 block of E Whitney Street. Officers arrived and found three males shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department. One of the men who was injured was transported to the hospital.

Right now, there is a total of five people who have been shot. Two of them have passed away, and three are injured.

At the scene on the North Freeway, there was a white Buick with a gunshot through the window. At E Whitney Street, there is also a white Mercedes with a gunshot through the window.

Police say shell casings were found at the E Whitney Street location. Authorities believe that is where the shooting began and the other location is where the male and female drove after being shot.

There is no information on a motive at this time.