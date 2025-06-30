2 elderly men killed while on morning walk at Central Southwest Houston park

article

The Brief Two elderly men were fatally shot while on a morning walk in Central Southwest Houston. Police believe the victims were shot from behind; the suspect fled in a white 4-door sedan. The identities of the victims have not been released, and police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.



Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left two elderly men dead on Friday in Central Southwest Houston.

Shot during morning walk

What we know:

According to investigators, the two men, who are 68- and 74-years-old, were on their daily walk around the Wildheather Park before 5:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of White Heather Dr.

Police say when they arrived at the park early Friday morning, they found both men had multiple gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene. Their vehicles were found parked in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the two men were shot from behind.

The suspect is described as a male who drove off in a white 4-door sedan, eastbound from the park.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two elderly victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

What they're saying:

At this time, investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.