2 dead in fiery crash involving 4 vehicles

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fiery crash that happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Wallisville Rd., near Greens Bayou.

Deputies say a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control on a curve and crossed into westbound lanes, crashing into three vehicles. One of those vehicles burst into flames, killing the two people inside. The driver of the vehicle that lost control was taken to the hospital and was given a field sobriety test to see if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

The identities of the two killed and the driver who lost control of the vehicle have not been released.