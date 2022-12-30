Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.

That's where investigators found two people shot to death. Two other individuals, the sheriff said, were also injured but drove themselves to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, or if there's a word on any shooters arrested. However, homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.