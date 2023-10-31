A suspect has been arrested in connection to the "ambush-style assaults of unsuspecting victims" that were filmed and posted to social media, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, Alford Lewis, 19, has been charged with assault – bodily injury and aggravated robbery. Court records show Kingston Freedom Miker, 18, has also been charged, but authorities say he is not in custody.

Alford Lewis (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

The two suspects are charged in connection to incidents that occurred on Oct. 26 on a trail in the 10800 block of Wortham Boulevard.

According to court documents, a man reported that he was walking around 5 p.m. when Lewis tapped him on the shoulder, and Miker filmed on a cell phone. Lewis allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and demanded his phone, but the man wouldn’t hand it over.

Lewis allegedly asked the man if he wanted him to shoot him in the foot, to which he shook his head no.

According to court documents, Lewis allegedly then handed the gun to Miker and charged at the man, striking him several times in the head and upper body. The man told authorities that he was able to push away and ran away from the suspects, still holding onto his phone.

According to court documents, about 45 minutes later, another man was walking in the area when Lewis allegedly walked up behind him and punched him in head. Miker was again allegedly filming on a cell phone.

The man reportedly told authorities that he asked Lewis why he was doing this, but both suspects just laughed at him. According to court documents, at some point, the man saw Lewis grab something in his front pocket area under his hoodie jacket, which the man believed to be a gun.

To try to de-escalate the situation, he told Lewis that he forgave him, court documents state, and the suspects laughed and fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office says video was later posted to social media. Deputies reviewed the video as part of the investigation.