Houston crime: 2 brothers suspected in several burglaries in the Heights sentenced to just 12 days in jail

Ruben and Adrian Linares walked out of jail after serving just six days behind bars. FOX 26 first told you about the brothers in a report on Tuesday. In a plea agreement, the brothers pleaded guilty in the 338th Criminal District Court and were sentenced to 12 days in jail by Judge Michele Oncken. They walked out after serving just six days.



Houston crime: 2 brothers suspected in burglaries sentenced to 12 days in jail

What they're saying:

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said the brothers were suspected in several recent break-ins in the Heights. They could be seen on video carrying out some of their crimes.

"Literally within about 20 seconds, these guys drove by and helped themselves to a bike and a ladder from our garage," said a victim who asked not to be identified.

Ruben Linares has a lengthy criminal history. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for burglary and robbery. Then in June, both brothers were sentenced to six months in jail for burglary. The burglary charge from the Heights case is already adjudicated.

"I've never seen someone arrested, charged, and convicted in less than a week," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"This is what their career has been, breaking into homes, breaking into buildings, and taking possessions," Kahan said.

We reached out to the court and Precinct One for comment.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office sent us this statement saying, "Public safety is paramount for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Following the law, we secured felony convictions against the two defendants who stole a ladder and a bicycle. It should be of note, the victim told law enforcement she did not want to pursue charges, which could have led to the case being dismissed. The felonies will be able to be used against them for a harsher punishment should they re-offend."