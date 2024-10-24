2 arrested, 14-year-old wanted in August kidnapping, shooting

article

Two men have been arrested, and a 14-year-old is wanted in an aggravated shooting and aggravated kidnapping of a 43-year-old man in the Gulfgate Riverview/Pine Valley neighborhood in August.

The suspects, 20-year-old Dioneth Alvarez, and 35-year-old Irineo Roman, have both been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Alvarez is also booked on a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle. His bonds total $165,000, and has been in jail since Aug. 19. Roman is not currently booked in the Harris County Jail.

The 14-year-old is wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Houston police were called to a home invasion in the 3300 block of Askew Street and found three males involved in a fight inside. One of the men was shot and taken to the hospital. The other two males, a father and son, had minor injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the juvenile and Roman, father and son, were the suspects in the assault and kidnapping of the victim. Alvarez was identified as a third suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the juvenile suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.