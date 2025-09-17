2-alarm fire at Houston apartment complex, at least 8 units damaged

The Brief A 2-alarm fire broke out at a Houston apartment complex on Holly Hall Street. According to officials, around 75 firefighters from 24 units arrived to the location to helpo put the fire out. At least eight units were damaged and Red Cross was called to help those residents find somewhere to stay.



Several residents are left without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Houston-area late Tuesday night.

2-alarm fire on Holly Hall Street

What we know:

Deputy Chief James Pennington stated the Houston Fire Department received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of Holly Hall Street around 10:15 p.m.

When units arrived, the fire could be seen coming through the roof of the building, Pennington said. Several companies from different stations arrived on the scene after the fire was deemed a 2-alarm.

According to officials, around 75 firefighters from 24 units were involved in battling the fire.

Eight to nine apartment units were impacted by the fire, so the Red Cross was notified for residents who need help finding somewhere to stay.

No injuries have been reported, says Deputy Chief Pennington.

What we don't know:

The origin of the fire is unknown.