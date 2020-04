19 killed in clash between drug gangs in northern Mexico

article

A big shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua, state prosecutors' office said Saturday.

A total of 18 corpses, two grenades, vehicles, and guns were found at the scene of the clash in the hamlet of Chuchuichupa the township of Madera.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the confrontation occurred late Friday. One died later at a hospital, and the other is in custody.

The office said police and soldiers had been sent to secure the area, where groups allied with the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting those aligned with the Juarez cartel.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

In an area about 60 miles (100 kilometers) to the north of Friday's clash, nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens were ambushed and slain Nov. 4 by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road. It was not clear if any of the same groups were involved in the two sets of killings.