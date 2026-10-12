19 arrested, weapons seized in federal probe of alleged Texas drug ring

The Brief Federal authorities arrested 19 people following a long-term investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in Alice, Texas. Prosecutors allege high-ranking members used violence to lock workers inside trap houses and force them to sell drugs through door slots. Law enforcement executed 11 search warrants and seized over 35 firearms, thousands of ammunition rounds, drugs, and nearly $100,000 in cash.



Federal prosecutors announced on Oct, 8 that authorities have arrested 19 people following a long-term investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in and around Alice, Texas.

19 charged in Alice, Texas cocaine ring

What we know:

All 19 individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of crack cocaine.

They have made appearances in federal court. According to court documents, the organization allegedly distributed cocaine and crack cocaine from several residences in the Alice area.

Those arrested are:

Joel Sanchez, 31

David Villagran Jr., also known as "Little Tinko," 34

Rene Villagran, also known as "Chucho," 36

David Villagran Sr., also known as "Big Tinko," 51

Jose Romeo Sanchez, also known as "Baby Joe," 37

Esteban Mata, 29

Matthew Cantu, also known as "Fat Matt," 39

Sierra Watrin, 30

Jewel Watrin, 32

Joshua Rios, 44

Esiquio Juarez, also known as "Zeke," 53

Richard Garza, also known as "Blackie," 66

Christopher Johnson, 20

Jake Rangel, 28

Sierra Rodriguez, 23

Joel Flores, 52

David Cantu, also known as "Pamfi," 39

Lucia Gonzalez, 34

Cindy Gutierrez, 42

Search warrants yield weapons, cash, and narcotics

11 search warrants were executed throughout Alice, seizing more than 35 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, crack cocaine, nearly $100,000 in cash, drug ledgers, digital scales covered with drug residue and other items associated with drug trafficking, according to court documents.

Dig deeper:

According to the news release, the investigation began in March 2024 and identified members of the Villagran family and their associates as alleged operators for multiple drug dealing locations in and around Alice.

The charges allege that higher-ranking members allegedly pooled money to purchase quantities of cocaine from outside suppliers, including sources in Mexico, before distributing the drugs to others for sale.

Senior members also allegedly used violence to control workers as prosecutors said some workers were locked inside so-called "trap" houses and forced to distribute drugs through small openings in the doors.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life in prison.

What's next:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith is prosecuting the case.